Telegram is finally adding a revamped, full suite of customization options for chat backgrounds. Whether you want solid colors, patterns, or motion effects, this update adds them. While most new versions have several additions or improvements, Telegram is keeping things simple with v5.3.

Here's the changelog:

Apply blur and motion effects to chat backgrounds in Settings > Chat Settings > Chat Background.

Set custom colors as backgrounds and apply patterns.

Search for new backgrounds by color or topic.

Share and set backgrounds via links that work on all platforms.

Use backgrounds you set on one device on your other devices.

Enjoy a selection of new backgrounds.

Obviously, there are some other elements at play here than just changing up your background. Once you've settled on something you like, you can share it with your friends and contacts with a link so they can install it on their devices, too. And if you don't feel like putting in a ton work (I don't blame you), then Telegram has graciously added a gallery of backgrounds to choose from. Just search for what you're looking for, like mountains, and you'll be presented with any available options that match your criteria.

You can still set a photo of your choice as the background, too, but now motion and blur effects are available if you so choose.

The update is rolling out now, but we have it for your sideloading pleasure over on APK Mirror. Otherwise, just check the Play Store on your phone for the new version.