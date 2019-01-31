If you're looking for a new pair of solid Bluetooth headphones, and you happen to be a Rakuten member (or considering becoming one), then this deal is one to pay attention to. Normally $339.95, Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 are now $289.95 with a coupon code, making them just a tad cheaper than we saw last week.

Find out just why we like these headphones so much by checking out our review. TL;DR: Not only do they look good, but Richard found them to be comfortable — more importantly, though, they provide great sound and noise canceling. The touch controls weren't too thrilling, but no product is perfect.

This coupon code is valid through February 3, so you have a few days to decide (or get your paycheck). Rakuten is offering the deal on both color options, so you have your pick there. When you're ready to check out, just use the code PRO50.