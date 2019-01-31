Coming as no surprise, Verizon quietly launched the Nokia 2 V today. We've heard about this already, and even saw the kernel source code released. More importantly, however, you can pick up this little phone for just $69.99 from Big Red.

Here's what the Nokia 2 V is packing:

Specs CPU Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Software Android Go Oreo Edition Display 5.5" HD RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front Battery 4,000mAh

As you might expect, this phone isn't a powerhouse. For starters, Verizon only has one color to choose from, so I hope you like blue.

And there you have it. You can grab one for yourself directly from Verizon right now, if you want. Good on HMD Global for working with the carriers to bring the Nokia brand back into the U.S. proper, and I for one one hope it's a successful venture.