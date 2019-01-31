Google Pay works with a jaw-dropping number of financial institutions, with more coming online all the time. Recently we've been seeing a dozen or two new banks join the Pay club nearly every week, and just because it's the holiday season doesn't mean that Google's in the mood to slow things down. Today's update continues to push that list to new heights, with the addition of 15 new banks.
For a while now we've been wondering just how long this list would get — there's only a finite number of banks — with the next big milestone the 1,800 mark. And sure enough, Google's managed to pass it.
These new banks bring Google's long list of Pay banks (the one on its support page under "Other participating banks") to a cozy 1,789. But when you add that to the 17 primary financial institutions that work with Google Pay, we're already well clear of 1,800. How long until we hit 1,900? Is 2,000 even possible, or will there be no more banks left at that point?
We're not exactly on the edge of our seats, but we'll be keeping an eye on further Pay developments, all the same. For now, check out the latest additions to team Pay:
- Access Community Credit Union
- Acushnet Federal Credit Union
- Bank of the Panhandle
- Citizens Bank (Hartsville, TN)
- Clinton Savings Bank
- Dime Bank
- Farmers National Bank of Lebanon
- Farmers State Bank (Yale)
- First Community Bank of Tennessee
- First National Bank of Waseca
- Happy State Bank
- International Bank of Commerce
- Peoples Credit Union
- TCM Bank, N.A.
- The Guilford Savings Bank
It's coming up on just about a month now since Google last refreshed its list of Pay-compatible US financial institutions, and the company is back with a fresh batch of new banks, adding 17 to its ever-growing list:
- Axiom Bank
- BankVista
- Dedham Savings
- FNB Oxford Bank
- First Liberty National Bank
- First National Bank of Hereford
- Kearny Bank
- MidSouth Bank (Salt Lake City,UT)
- Nebraskaland National Bank
- North Country Saving Bank
- Optum Bank
- Red River Bank
- Texstar National Bank
- Two River Community Bank
- Valley Credit Union
- Wakefield Co-Operative Bank
- Washington Savings Bank (Lowell,MA)
Google tends to update its catalog of Pay-supporting banks in spurts: a dozen or so here, another twenty there. And last week we saw the arrival of a batch of new entries that was right along those lines. But Google is nothing if not mercurial, and over the last couple days we've spotted the company making some much more finer-grained updates to the Pay list. Instead of a double-digit addition, we've got just four new banks:
- AB & T
- Arrowhead Credit Union
- MidSouth Bank (Dothan,AL)
- Widget Financial
Take a break? Google? Just what company do you think you're talking about here? Following last week's modest additions to the Google Pay bank master list, our friends in Mountain View are circling back around with a slightly larger gang of new financial institutions, this time totaling eight:
- Bank of Eastern Oregon
- Caldwell Bank & Trust Company
- Excel Federal Credit Union
- NBH Bank
- Simmersport State Bank
- St. Paul Federal Credit Union
- Traverse Catholic Federal Credit Union
- Trinity Bank
