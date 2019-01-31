Gboard already has support for a huge number of languages, but Google still manages to add more every few months. Today, Gboard is adding support for 50 more languages including Alur, Limbu, and Northern Hindko. You probably haven't heard of any of these, but more people can use Gboard in their preferred language today.

Here's the full list of new languages.

Alur

Anaang (Nigeria)

Arabic (Algeria)

Awadhi, Transliteration

Banyumasan

Bouyei

Brahui, Arabic

Bulu-Bene (Cameroon)

Chimborazo Highland Kichwa

Dagaare

Dotyali (Nepal)

Dungan

East Franconian (Germany)

Eastern Tamang (Nepal)

Gujari (Pakistan)

Guyanese Creole

Hani

Haya (Tanzania)

Hmong (China)

Hmu (China)

Iu Mien

Karakalpak, Cyrillic

Karay-a (Philippines)

Kelantan-Pattani Malay, Arabic

Kirmanjki (Turkey)

Kwanyama

Lampung Api (Indonesia)

Limbu

Ma'anyan (Indonesia)

Magahi (India)

Makonde

Malay, Latin (Singapore)

Manado Malay (Indonesia)

Mandinka

Muong (Vietnam)

Musi (Indonesia)

Ngaju (Indonesia)

North Moluccan Malay (Indonesia)

Northern Hindko

Nyamwezi (Tanzania)

Rangpuri (Devanagari)

Silesian

Songe (DRC)

Southern Hindko

Southern Kurdish

Sylheti, Latin

Umbundu (Angola)

Urum

Vlax Romani (Romania)

Yongbei Zhuang (China)

The new languages should be live in Gboard right now. If you've been waiting for one of the above, great. If your dialect is still missing, take a look at the list from our last APK Teardown.