Gboard already has support for a huge number of languages, but Google still manages to add more every few months. Today, Gboard is adding support for 50 more languages including Alur, Limbu, and Northern Hindko. You probably haven't heard of any of these, but more people can use Gboard in their preferred language today.
Here's the full list of new languages.
- Alur
- Anaang (Nigeria)
- Arabic (Algeria)
- Awadhi, Transliteration
- Banyumasan
- Bouyei
- Brahui, Arabic
- Bulu-Bene (Cameroon)
- Chimborazo Highland Kichwa
- Dagaare
- Dotyali (Nepal)
- Dungan
- East Franconian (Germany)
- Eastern Tamang (Nepal)
- Gujari (Pakistan)
- Guyanese Creole
- Hani
- Haya (Tanzania)
- Hmong (China)
- Hmu (China)
- Iu Mien
- Karakalpak, Cyrillic
- Karay-a (Philippines)
- Kelantan-Pattani Malay, Arabic
- Kirmanjki (Turkey)
- Kwanyama
- Lampung Api (Indonesia)
- Limbu
- Ma'anyan (Indonesia)
- Magahi (India)
- Makonde
- Malay, Latin (Singapore)
- Manado Malay (Indonesia)
- Mandinka
- Muong (Vietnam)
- Musi (Indonesia)
- Ngaju (Indonesia)
- North Moluccan Malay (Indonesia)
- Northern Hindko
- Nyamwezi (Tanzania)
- Rangpuri (Devanagari)
- Silesian
- Songe (DRC)
- Southern Hindko
- Southern Kurdish
- Sylheti, Latin
- Umbundu (Angola)
- Urum
- Vlax Romani (Romania)
- Yongbei Zhuang (China)
The new languages should be live in Gboard right now. If you've been waiting for one of the above, great. If your dialect is still missing, take a look at the list from our last APK Teardown.
