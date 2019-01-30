If you've been waiting to jump on either the YouTube Music or Sonos bandwagon until the two were compatible, today's your day. YouTube has announced that its Music service is now available to stream on all Sonos speakers.
If you've got a subscription to either Google Play Music or YouTube Premium, you already have YouTube Music — so you might as well give it a shot. YouTube Music is available in the Sonos app starting today.
