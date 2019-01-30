When it comes to watching YouTube Kids you'll need to be in one of the countries officially supported by the app. That's because if you download while in an unsupported nation, the app will disable itself and keep you from watching. Today there's good news for six new countries in Europe who don't have to worry about that anymore, as YouTube Kids has expanded again, bringing the total number of countries covered up to 53.

The last expansion of YouTube Kids was in December when six European nations were added to the roster. However, shortly after that two of the new additions — Croatia and Albania — were removed from the list.

This month there is no news on when we'll be seeing Albania return, but Croatia is now officially supported along with five brand new countries:

Azerbaijan

Bosnia (Android and Android TV only)

Bulgaria

Croatia

Georgia (Android and Android TV only)

Slovenia

All of the nations above have full access to YouTube Kids and everything it has to offer.

The app is available through APK Mirror or through the Play Store.