Samsung started rolling Android 9 Pie out to some variants of the Galaxy S9 across the globe this month, but scant few phones in the US have the update. That changes today with the Verizon variant, which is getting a taste of Pie as we speak.
Samsung usually keeps a phone's UI consistent from one update to the next so as not to confuse people. The Pie update is different—it brings the new One UI to the Galaxy S9. This interface has rounded corners, bottom tab bars, a system-wide night mode, and buttons positioned for one-handed use. The update includes January security patches and has build number PPR1.180610.001.G960USQU3CSAB. It's also v1.0 of Samsung One UI.
Samsung isn't the first to roll out Pie in the US. That honor goes to Xfinity, which is a Verizon MVNO. So, it makes sense that Verizon would be around the same time. This update by itself will probably boost the number of Pie devices in the world noticeably... if Google ever updates the distribution numbers again. Pie wasn't even on the list when the last numbers came out in October 2018.
The big phone, too
Redditors have also reported the update is hitting the Galaxy S9+. The two devices are almost identical, so this isn't a surprise.
