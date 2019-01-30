



Covering a topic as massive as Android, and trying to do a comprehensive job of that, often requires tracking down information from multiple sources and doing a heck of a lot of cross-checking. Sometimes we'll hear one thing from a manufacturer statement, get other details from an app teardown, and finally maybe see Google step up to make its official proclamation. Just a few hours back we popped the hood off the latest ARCore release to see what was changing inside, and now Google's updating its own list of ARCore-supporting hardware.

The last time we saw an update here Google was adding the Pixel 3 and other big names. Today's addition continues with that trend, adding new flagships like the OnePlus 6T:

Nokia 8.1

Honor 8X

Honor View 10 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 X

Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Many of those will seem familiar to you if you've also been following our ARCore teardowns. The most recent pass revealed support for the Mate 20 X, Honor 8X, OnePlus 6T, and Mix 3. Another 6T variant also popped up in an earlier teardown, alongside those Galaxy J7 phones. And then there's the Xperia Z3, which has been patiently waiting since July — prior to its formal launch, even — for Google to recognize its ARCore support.

That leaves just a handful of models here as fully new to the ARCore game, including the Nokia 8.1, Honor View 10 Lite, and Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. We're a little curious about what's going on with that Nokia in particular, so we'll continue to flesh out these details as more sources arrive to weigh in.