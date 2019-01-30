The Moto X4 launched in late 2017 for $400. That was too much money. Now, though, Google Fi is offering the device for next to nothing with activation — $149, or $6.20 a month — and throwing in 50 bucks of Fi service credit along with it. It's hard to argue with that.

With a clean software experience and robust build quality, the Moto X4 is a solid device at this price range. Its camera ain't winning any awards, but that's a lot easier to tolerate at $149 than $399.

If the X4 isn't your jam, there are deals on a number of other devices from Fi, too: the Pixel 2 XL comes with $300 in service credit; the Moto G6 is $50 off and comes with $100 in credit; and the LG V35 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ are both $200 off and include $200 in credit. Whatever your pick is, these are limited time deals, so don't wait too long.