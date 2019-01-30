Tech deals come and go, some faster than others, and some way, way faster than we'd like. We just caught wind of a flash sale (name checks out) going on at Best Buy right now that promises savings on some hot smart-home gear and mobile accessories, but only for the next couple hours — so act fast.

Among its flash-sale pickings, Best Buy's offering the 8-inch version of the Lenovo Smart Display for $100. While we've seen that price before (and even recently spotted the 10-inch edition for the same amount), that's still a great deal, especially if you prefer the space-saving smaller model.

The retailer also has an Arlo Pro 2 bundle consisting of one camera and the Arlo base station, together for just under $200. You'd be lucky to find a single camera for $150, and as the base by itself normally goes for $80, that's a nice way to save a little cash while securing your home.

Check out the rest of the deals — including a 128GB SanDisk Extreme Plus microSD card for $30 — on Best Buy's site while they're still active. Just don't delay, with all these deals ready to turn back into pumpkins at 1pm Eastern.