The end of January is nigh upon us, but that also means it's time for another round of app sales. Today's list is much shorter than Monday's; better yet, it still has a couple things worth noting.
Free
Apps
- All Language-Camera Translator PRO $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Applock - Fingerprint Pro $4.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Photo Editor Pro – Filters, Sticker, Collage Maker $4.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Salesforce Scanner $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Fractal Space HD $2.49 -> Free; 1 day
- PUSH $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- LASERBREAK Escape $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- GeoMaze $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- HEXASMASH 2 • Ball Shooter Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; 4 days
- GORB $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- TD: Goblin Defenders - Towers Rush PRO $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Fit Toon - Series 2 $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Hockey Manager $4.99 -> Free; 6 days
- The Ball Reach $1.50 -> Free; 7 days
- World War 3 - Global Conflict (Tower Defence) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Gravity - One tap hardest game ever $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Sudden Warrior Plus (Tap RPG) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Word Rush Pro: Find Words $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Ksana Sweep Watch Face for Android Wear OS $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Text watchface like pebble $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Wedding Budget Planner $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Learn Spanish Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Learn Vietnamese - Language Learning Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Camera Mute for Life $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Abi for Twitter $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Call Notes Pro - Notes in Hand $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Graphing Calculator $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- PDF Reader, Viewer 2019 Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- RemindCall - Call Reminder, Call Notes $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Meteorfall: Journeys $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 hours
- White Night $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 day
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days
- Sir Questionnaire $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $6.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Space Battle $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Abi Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
