When Meizu announced its concept Zero smartphone last week, the idea seemed outlandish, even if a logical continuation of the minimalism trend we've been seeing the last couple of years. At the time, Meizu swore the device existed and although we doubted that, it does look like the Zero will soon make its way into production as Meizu has opened up an Indiegogo campaign for it.
I should mention one thing first though: the entry price is $1299.
If you had more money to burn, $2999 to be exact, you could have grabbed the pioneering unit with an estimated delivery date of January 2019 (i.e. tomorrow?!), but it's already been claimed. The rest of you will have to wait until April to get your pedestrian $1299 units.
The Meizu Zero is one of two models to surf this seamless phone idea — the other is Vivo's Apex 2019, but it's also still a concept and doesn't have a front-facing camera. By comparison, Meizu's take is relatively more concrete and slightly more realistic too.
The Zero has a ceramic unibody, Snapdragon 845, 5.99" AMOLED display, 20MP front cam, IP68 water and dust resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0. There's no word on the rear camera's resolution, and the device runs Flyme OS 7. Although it's based on Android, the likelihood of seeing official Play Store support on it is flimsy.
As for ports and holes, Meizu does away with all of them, saying, "Messy cables, headphones, opening a sim slot with a tiny pin … all these daily hassles are part of our current life now. We believe life is too short to waste time on dealing with things like that. That’s why we’ve created the world’s first holeless and seamless smartphone, to set you free from the restraints." So instead, you have an embedded eSIM, an in-display speaker and fingerprint reader, a virtual side button, wireless charging, and wireless data transfers at speeds similar to USB 3.0.
Meizu has set a $100,000 funding goal on Indiegogo and 10 backers have voiced their interest so far, one of whom already snatched the pioneering unit. While the entire idea of using crowd-funding seems more like a marketing ploy than anything, I'd like to commend Meizu on at least choosing the fixed funding option (it won't get the cash unless the goal is reached). Plus, this being a well-known company, backers are less likely to be scammed out of their money with nothing to show for it. The usefulness of what they will get, however, is up for debate.
