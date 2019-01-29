If you missed out on the last short-lived Samsung wireless charger sale, today's deal might have been worth the wait. Right now Samsung is selling its first party "Slim" wireless charging pad for a mere $15. That's a $20 discount and less than half the original $35 asking price.

This "slim" pad isn't a stand so all your charging will have to be horizontal. The Qi-compatible pad also doesn't include either a USB Type-C cable or a wall charger, you'll need to provide your own.

It is labeled as supporting Samsung's wireless fast charging standard, though specs aren't listed. Presumably, it supports either 7.5 or 9W of output — I'm inclined to assume the former, given the lack of active cooling. Still, for $15, this 11.9mm thick puck is quite a deal.

Shipping is free and, at the time of writing, orders go out on January 31st, so you won't have too long a wait. If history is any indicator, though, this deal may not last. Samsung's current $20 discount is advertised as "limited time only," so try not to wait too long.