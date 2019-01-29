Redefine Your Run with Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Headphones

Jaybird Introduces Waterproof Version of its Completely Wire-Free Sport Headphones

PARK CITY, Utah -- Jan. 29, 2019 — Jaybird, a leader in sport headphones for runners, announced today the Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Sport Headphones, the next evolution of Jaybird RUN designed for runners and athletes. Now totally waterproof (IPX7) with new color options, Jaybird RUN XT combines a streamlined, ultra-comfortable fit with premium sound for reliability in extreme conditions - whether you’re pursuing your limits on a mountain trail or pushing through that last mile on a treadmill.

“We're excited to build on the success of RUN by making RUN XT even better with full IPX7 waterproofness, increasing its durability in all conditions," said Jeremy Saxton, head of industrial design at Jaybird. "Now the entire lineup of Jaybird headphones are waterproof and sweatproof. At the same time, we took the opportunity to update the colors and finishing to create a more rugged yet sophisticated design," he continued

With its fully waterproof, IPX7 housing, Jaybird RUN XT is built to last in extreme conditions. Protected by a double hydrophobic nano coating, Jaybird RUN XT is also sweatproof so it can stand up to even the hardest workouts. The wireless buds provide an ultra-comfortable active fit with interchangeable silicone ear tips and fins that securely fit almost any ear. You can manage music, calls and your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant at the push of a button, and the ability to use the right bud individually means you can stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite sounds.

Jaybird RUN XT's provides 12 hours of playtime, with four hours in the buds and an additional eight hours in the carrying case, providing enough power for all-day outings and extended adventures. A five-minutes quick charge provides a full hour of playtime, so there's no excuse to not get out there.

Each bud fills your ear with immersive, crisp sound that is uncompromising in its quality. And with the Jaybird App, you can fully customize your music experience by adjusting the EQ - pump up the bass or crank the treble with your own settings or choose from hundreds of others shared within the Jaybird community. Spotify® integration makes it easy to listen to your playlists and discover others. The app also features a Find My Buds feature to help you locate them in case they go missing.

In conjunction with the launch of RUN XT, Jaybird will also debut in early February a new podcast playlist feature on the app. Podcasts have become one of the most go-to content sources for runners and fitness enthusiasts. With the help of our incredible roster of athletes and brand ambassadors, we've curated playlists to help you discover that extra motivation to meet your active goals. We'll be updating the playlists every two weeks, so you'll always find something new and interesting to #poweryourpassion.