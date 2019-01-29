Like any other company, HMD Global is required to release the kernel source code for any phones and major updates that it releases by the GPL. Today the company has published the source code for the Nokia 2 V, which is Verizon's version of the affordable Nokia 2.1 that is beginning sales tomorrow.

The Nokia 2.1 code came out back in August, but we can't fault HMD for not releasing the 2 V code earlier given that the phone hadn't been officially announced. As with any HMD Nokia phone aside from the Nokia 8, the source code doesn't really do much good for ROM/mod developers since the bootloader is still locked down. Nonetheless, if you're a developer and you want to check the code out, it can be found at the link below.