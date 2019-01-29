









Some of Google Home's best features are the ones that are just for fun, like playing the "I'm feeling lucky" game show, listening to different animal sounds, and asking for interesting facts. Google is expanding on that repertoire with storytelling sound effects for certain Disney stories. Parents in the US can activate the new feature by saying "Hey Google, let's read along with Disney." Their Home device will then listen along and play appropriate sound effects and music for the chosen story, which can be selected from a library of 11, with more to come.

Google's library of Disney books includes some classics, as well as newer movie-related titles. Below, find the full list of Little Golden books supported (updated with new titles):

Mickey's Christmas Carol

The Three Little Pigs

Alice in Wonderland

Cinderella

Coco

Jack Jack Attack

Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship

Moana

Toy Story 3

Peter Pan

Mickey Mouse Goes Christmas Shopping

Ara the Star Engineer

Aladdin

Lion King

Mulan

Frozen

Google notes that if you have to skip ahead in the book, it will recognize and jump ahead (great for jumping over the too-scary section), and, if you pause, it will just play ambient music. No other commands are possible when the read-along feature is engaged, though. Also, because no one wants story time with their child to be recorded and kept in any way by a massive tech firm, Google promises it won't do that.

The feature works with Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max in the US only.