Thanks to its ARCore SDK, Google made developing augmented reality applications more accessible and streamlined. To guarantee a consistent experience across devices, the Californian giant has put a certification process in place, through which it ensures the camera, motion sensors, and CPU perform as expected. Among the list of officially supported handsets are the LG G7, V30, V35, and V40 series, which offer the same motion tracking as other certified products. Nevertheless, Google acknowledged autofocus is not correctly working on these phones for the time being, although that shouldn't alter the end user's experience.

Despite being officially recognized, the malfunction doesn't prevent applications from running, as ARCore will use the wide-angle fixed-focus camera instead of the primary one. While this is not an issue for consumers, it is an annoyance for developers who need to incorporate a fix into their software. Though Google is aware of the problem, we're unsure whether it's actively working to fix it.