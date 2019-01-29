Although there have now been three successors to the LG V30 — V30S, V35, and V40 — the phone has only been out for a bit over a year. Thus, it's pretty surprising that an AT&T unlocked version can now be had for $249.99 new, which is a lot more appealing than its $799.99 MSRP.

As a refresher, the V30 has a 6.0" 1440p P-OLED display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual 16MP rear cameras, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3,300mAh battery. Notable features include a 3.5mm headphone jack with the company's signature Quad DAC, a microSD slot, Qi wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

The H931 variant in question is an AT&T model that has been unlocked for GSM use, so Sprint and Verizon users are out of luck. The phone is in "New other" condition, meaning that the phone is in 9.5/10 condition and may not come in the original box. Shipping is free, but the only color still in stock is Cloud Silver. Hit the link below to pick one up.