Before today one of the playerbase's most wanted features for the mobile version of Fortnite was controller support. Well, it looks like the developers have been listening to the fans as the 7.30 update released today finally adds in support for bluetooth controllers, such as the Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, Xbox One, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad. And if the inclusion of this controller support isn't enough to float your boat, maybe the addition of 60Hz support for select Android models will pique your interest.
Controller settings
Having tested the new HID controller support over USB OTG with my trusty Logitech F310, I can say that it works just as well as it does on consoles or PC. So if you were worried that this update only supports bluetooth controllers, don't fret as the HID support covers both corded and wireless options. I had no issues using my controller whatsoever. All of my buttons worked correctly with no need to fiddle with their functionality, though you do have the option in the settings should you want to customize the default layout.
The addition of 60Hz support is also a very welcome feature in today's update, though only the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant), Huawei Honor View 20, and Huawei Mate 20 X are currently supported. Hopefully, more devices will be added to the list in the future.
This new season-appropriate weapon is called the Chiller Grenade
Along with the inclusion of HID and 60Hz support players can also expect a new seasonal weapon called the Chiller Grenade that can knock back opponents and cause them to slide along the ground. Just keep in mind that you will have to be very careful with this weapon since it can also cause friendly fire and possibly take out your teammates. The Chiller Grenade can be found in vending machines and as floor loot.
Of course, there are even more new additions and changes expected in today's update, so if you're looking for the full changelog for the mobile version of Fortnite, check the list below.
Mobile
- Mobile Controller support
- Android: most of Bluetooth controller adapters, such as Steelseries Stratus XL, Gamevice, XBox1, Razer Raiju, and Moto Gamepad.
- iOS: MFi controllers, such as Steelseries Nimbus and Gamevice.
- Disabled phone vibration if a gamepad attached.
- 60Hz on select Android models
- We are rolling out 60Hz support (to be enabled in settings) on select Android devices. We have been working with our partners on optimizations and are rolling this out initially on the following specific models.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant)
- Huawei Honor View 20
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Added audio visualization icons for vehicles and Balloons
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causes players to be unable to build multiple structure types while simultaneously holding down the build button and changing build types.
- Fixed Harvesting Tool button no longer swaps back to the previously selected weapon
- Fixed Multiple simultaneous button presses on mobile can disable the fire button
- Fixed No padlock icon appears on the directional pad when locking with auto-run on mobile.
- Fixed Several UI buttons having lower resolution than the other buttons.
