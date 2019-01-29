Setting up a new Chrome OS device is a breeze compared to almost any other operating system. Your browsing data, extensions, and even Android apps sync down in a flash. The exception is Linux apps, which only live on a single piece of hardware. That could change as soon as Chrome OS 74 thanks to the inclusion of native backup and restore for Linux containers.

Currently, you can manually back up your Linux containers if you don't mind the extra legwork. However, additions to the Chromium project point to a fully integrated backup solution for Google's Linux implementation, known as Crostini. A few weeks back, the “crostini-backup” flag appeared in Chrome OS, but it didn't do anything yet. Now, Chrome seems to be on the verge of getting a new daemon called Tremplin. That's the key to never losing your Chrome data again.

Tremplin will be able to start and stop Linux containers running in Chrome OS, but that's not all. It will also be able to export and import Crostini containers, ensuring you have a backup. When logging into a new device, Chrome OS may be able to restore your Linux data automatically. This is all still in the very early stages, so we don't know exactly how it'll work. Google is currently targeting Tremplin for Chrome OS 74, so some hints could start popping up in the Canary build soon.