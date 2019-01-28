Earlier this month, B&H offered the second-generation Amazon Echo for the discounted price of $80, while the smart speaker remained at $100 on Amazon's own platform. Now, after Amazon and Best Buy reduced their prices to $90, B&H managed to keep them beat with a price reduction to $70.

The Echo, Google Home's primary competition, lets you use voice commands to control the smart home, query for information, order items on Amazon, and listen to the audio entertainment of your choice. It has a fabric shell and features a 2.5-inch downward-firing woofer, a 0.6-inch tweeter, and a seven-microphone array.

All three color variants of the Echo available at B&H are one sale: "Sandstone," "Heather Gray," and "Charcoal." Swankier wood finishes like "Walnut Finish," and "Oak Finish" are available via Best Buy and Amazon for $110.

The only downside of this discount is you'll have to make a fairly hasty decision - the deal ends on January 29 at 11:59pm ET.