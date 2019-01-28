Chromebooks are quite plentiful these days, giving consumers a wide variety of choices for an affordable laptop. If you're looking to save some money on one of the mid-rangers, today is your lucky day. Right now, you can save $100 on a Samsung Chromebook Plus.

You have your choice between the Celeron 3965Y and Core m3 variants, which are currently $399.99 and $499.99, respectively. Both come with 2-in-1 functionality, stylus support, and 4GB of RAM. However, the m3 version has double the storage of the 32GB Celeron model.

I'll include all the pertinent links below so that you can have the info you need to make your decision. Obviously, the ideal option is the m3 variant, which is only $100 more, but that's up to you.