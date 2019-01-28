HelloSign is a company that offers various tools for signing documents digitally, including an Android app, online faxing services, and integration with Google Drive and Dropbox. Dropbox announced today that it plants to acquire HelloSign, saying in a blog post, "We both care deeply about our craft and about our people [...] and we’re excited about what we’ll be able to accomplish together!"

TechCrunch reports that Dropbox paid $230 million for HelloSign, and the company will continue to operate as an independent entity. Dropbox SVP of Engineering, Quentin Clark, told TechCrunch, "What is unique about HelloSign is that the investment they’ve made in APIs and the workflow products is really so aligned with our long term direction. It’s not just a thing to do one more activity with Dropbox, it’s really going to help us pursue that broader vision."