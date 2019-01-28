Article Contents
Monday has rolled around again and January is just about over. I hope you all enjoyed your weekend and are ready for some more app sales — today's list is quite long. Amongst the selection, you'll find a few bolded games of note, including some of Forever Entertainment's titles and the the Majesty games. Have fun and be sure to pop by for January's last roundup.
Free
Apps
- Doctorify: Doctor's voice Assistant $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quadratic Equation Solver PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VR Zoo & Farm $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Body Massage Vibration Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lifehacker smart voice recorder - Snipback PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Dragon slayer Vip - i.o Rpg game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Archery club 3d - 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Explore Craft Survival Simulator 2019 - Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sandbox Craft Winter SURVIVAL - PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sandbox Exploration 3D Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Hero Shooting VR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pepoland: TSW - Gansta Life Simulator [Premium] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Real Farming Simulator 2018 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Swingman star $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Puzzle Words PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Craft $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War - Ninja Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Master PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CashKnight ( Gem Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Candy Sky: Rolling 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Coin Princess VIP: Retro RPG Quest $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Short Circuit (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Network Mapping Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Oreo KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oreo Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Snow - Zooper & KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vibrant Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zebra Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zed KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zed Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- HD Wallpapers + Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixelwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Drum School $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Incoquito $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- PM guide for field Vets (Premium) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $2.59 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Compass Pro HD $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Retro GBC Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- InternetGuard Data Saver Firewall Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relaxing Music Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SVR PRO, Record video in Background, Hidden $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Majesty: Northern Expansion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Marble Monster $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Noch mal! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Frederic - Evil Strikes Back $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iesabel $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Merchants of Kaidan $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Millie $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Qbik $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sinless: Remastered $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sparkle 2 Evo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sparkle 3 Genesis $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Teddy Floppy Ear: Mt Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Violett $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wizrogue - Labyrinth of Wizardry $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Play & Learn Japanese: Kanji Hiragana Katakana $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Module Full $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Wizard $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gyro Buster HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- JYDGE $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower Defense: Next WAR LUX $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sagon Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Amazing Land Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Donald Trump WAStickerApps Sticker for WhatsApp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments