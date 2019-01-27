In the last few years, bezels have gone from a generally ignored necessity to one of industrial design's contemporary sins. That extra chonk housed, among other things, a phone's front-facing camera. But now we have notches, sliding designs, the "hole-punch" cutout, and even phones that eschew front-facing cameras entirely. So I'm curious to hear which style of camera placement you prefer.

There aren't too many phones that feature hole-punch style camera cutouts just yet, though we did take a look at the Honor View20, which is among the first. The Galaxy S10, based on recent leaks, will also be sporting a similar drilled-out display. We've even played with the Mi Mix 3 and the 2018 Vivo Apex which approach the concept of a sliding/motorized camera assembly from two different directions. And, of course, the now-antique notch is fast becoming ubiquitous even when it comes to mid-range phones.

There are a lot of different ways to pack a camera into a phone — one recent concept device even skips out on it entirely — and flat bezels could be making a comeback. With all these different options, which is your favorite?

Where do you prefer for your front-facing camera to live? In a new-fangled hole-punch.

I've learned to love the notch.

Bring back bezels.

A sliding mechanism.

Nowhere — I'd rather skip the camera entirely. View Results