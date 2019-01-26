One feature I wish YouTube had is an option to select a default resolution for video playback. My internet situation is so bad (WiFi is rather slow, 4G has a silly cap) that I always resort to 360p or 480p to avoid buffering or eating through my plan, so for now, I have to open the quality picker each time and choose the one I want. Those of you who are luckier than me had to do the same, only you'd be picking the highest quality instead. But things have now gotten a little easier for you and a little harder for me.

YouTube has inverted the way it orders resolutions in the quality picker. Previously, the list was ascending, starting at 144p and ending at the highest resolution available. Now, it's descending, with the higher quality up first and the lower ones below.

Left: Ascending, before. Right: Descending, now.

The change happened a few days ago, but we thought it was too minor to report on. Then we got tipped about it a few times, and Artem noticed it too... so we had to write it up, as you do when Artem likes a new feature, no matter how minor.