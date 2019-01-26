If you're looking for a smarter way to stream the big game on your TV, you can save a few bucks on a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube, which have dropped to $39.99 and $79.99, respectively.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, originally worth $49.99, is one of the most popular streaming dongles around, thanks to its UHD, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with the new Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you use the controller as a microphone to speak to Amazon's assistant. Currently selling for less than $40, this is one of the cheapest 4K streaming devices you can buy, costing $30 less than a Chromecast Ultra.

The Cube, which sold for $119.99 when it came out, is a hybrid between a Fire TV Stick and an Amazon Echo, as its built-in speaker and microphone let you use Alexa even when your TV is off. It also ships with an IR extender cable, so you can control your set-top box using the Cube's remote or your voice, as well as an Ethernet adapter for better connectivity.

Even though the prices of these two products have dropped twice before, it has happened around the holidays, so this is probably the best deal you can get now.