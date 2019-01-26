The deals just don't seem to stop today! You can grab a seller-refurbished Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM speaker for $75 — that's a markdown of 75% from a new speaker's $300 MSRP. As mentioned, the speakers are seller-refurbished from A4C, a daily deals website, who describe it to be in "immaculate, like new physical condition" and offer a 90-day replacement warranty. There is also a 30-day "Risk-Free, Just Because" return policy, with the buyer paying for return shipping if there's nothing wrong with the item. The deal expires at midnight CST, so don't mull over it for too long.

You have two color options - the traditional Charcoal Black and a more interesting Twilight Magenta.

The MEGABOOM speaker is well-reviewed, with 360° sound output, 20 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone to take calls through, and NFC for quicker pairing. If you download the BOOM & MEGABOOM app, you can even fulfill your life-long desire of connecting up to 150 speakers together and getting evicted.

At Android Police, we don't usually write about seller-refurbished deals, but this seemed particularly tempting. I have bought from A4C multiple times in the past and haven't had a problem. That being said, if you want to play it safe, Amazon has a "certified-refurbished" listing of the speaker for $90, and a new listing for $112.