IRVINE, Calif. – January 25, 2019 - Enjoy great features at a low price with the all-new Alcatel ONYX smartphone from TCL Communication, now available exclusively at Cricket Wireless for $119.99. Borderless binge-watching awaits thanks to a spacious 5.5-inch HD+ display packed into a slim and compact design with a premium finish, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you connected. For less than it costs to take your whole family out to dinner, the Alcatel ONYX also offers dual rear high-resolution cameras with Portrait Mode, up to 32GB internal storage with microSD expansion, and enhanced privacy features like a fingerprint sensor and Face Key facial recognition.

“In today’s competitive mobile landscape, simply providing a functional smartphone experience at an affordable price is not enough,” said Eric Anderson, General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. “With the Alcatel ONYX, we collaborated with Cricket Wireless to offer users a smartphone that takes affordable devices to the next level, complete with dual rear cameras, advanced security features, great battery life and plenty of other high-tier features to enhance your experience.”

LARGER SCREEN IN A SMALLER BODY TCL’s award-winning display technology shines with the custom-built 5.5-inch HD+ Full View Display on the Alcatel ONYX. Utilizing an 18:9 format makes it possible for you to read more news, check more social updates and view videos as they were intended to be seen, providing a more comfortable viewing experience no matter where you use your mobile device. The display is part of a sleek body that exemplifies both form and function, with a premium suede finish and minimalist design that makes the Alcatel ONYX easy to hold and use in your hands.

HIGH-QUALITY PHOTOS WITH DEPTH The Alcatel ONYX comes with dual rear high-resolution cameras that let you capture each moment in vivid detail. It utilizes a 13MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP depthsensing lens and features Portrait Mode, which offers users the ability to take more artistic shots and portraits. On the front side of the phone, you’ll find a 5MP camera with Portrait Mode and screen flash that enables you to take clear and detailed selfies during the day and at night.

To ensure you get the most out of your imaging experience on the Alcatel ONYX, the camera comes with several fun software features, such as HDR and auto light sensing Night Mode, which will make your pictures look bright, clear, and vibrant for the best shots no matter where you are. You can also adjust the aspect ratio to pre-crop your photos or set the perfect mood with camera filters to make your photos social-ready right from your camera app. Additionally, beautification filters are fun, easy to use, and smooth over life’s little imperfections so you can always look your best.

Great pictures are easy to capture on the Alcatel ONYX, thanks to an integrated one-handed mode that shifts the shutter button and menu of imaging options to the bottom left or right corner, depending on your preference.

ALL-DAY POWER AND PERFORMANCE With an integrated 3,000mAh battery and a fast quad-core 1.5GHz processor, the Alcatel ONYX comes with the power and capacity to keep up with your needs for up to two days of mixed use. Users will also enjoy a healthy 32GB of internal storage for pictures, videos and music, along with microSD support.

The Alcatel ONYX comes in Suede Black and is available as a Cricket Wireless exclusive beginning today for $119.99. For more information on all of Alcatel’s latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel, BlackBerry and Palm branded products. The company’s portfolio of products are currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China with additional R&D centers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com. TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services. Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

About Cricket Wireless Cricket brings more value with a simple, smarter, friendly wireless experience on our reliable nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 99% of Americans.* Our easy-tounderstand and affordable service plans include monthly taxes and don’t require an annual contract. And our top-brand phones at affordable prices give our customers something to

smile about. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

*Based on overall coverage in the U.S. Download speeds max of 8Mbps (LTE)/4Mbps (4G) on most plans. Compatible device req’d. 4G coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage.

