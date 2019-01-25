Sony has been producing noise-cancelling headphones for some time now, and the WH-1000XM3 is its best offering in that category yet. Its biggest downside is price — at $350, I personally think these headphones are worth every penny, but there's no denying they're expensive. For those of you who've been waiting for a deal, MassGenie is currently offering them for $291.99, which is $58 off the MSRP.

We recently reviewed the 1000XM3 and found it to be a highly competent set of headphones. It looks and feels good, sounds good, cancels out tons of outside noise, and offers a lot of customization. Price aside, my only qualm with it is the touch controls — although they're a cool concept, they're prone to missed touches and swipes, and they seem to have a mind of their own in the cold. Nonetheless, they're still the best headphones I've ever used, and I prefer them to Bose's QuietComfort 35 II.

For another 20 hours as of publishing time, DealGuru via MassGenie is offering the 1000XM3 for $291.99. That's $58 off the MSRP and the lowest price we've seen so far. Both black and silver colors are in stock. Hit the link below to pick a pair up.