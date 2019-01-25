Microsoft is rolling out a new Skype update today. Technically, it started earlier this week, but it as only now released a changelog. If you grab the latest build, you'll get a few goodies like SMS messaging and a revamped contacts panel.
Here's the full changelog as of v8.37.0.98.
- Receive SMS messages: You can now receive SMS messags in Skype if you have a Skype Number with Caller ID set up. Learn more.
- New Contacts panel gives you more control, and includes more options for customizing your contacts.
- Quickly find your friends: In your Chats, under People You May Know you'll find suggested people to connect with.
- Get the conversation started sooner: Long press the Skype icon on your device to start a new chat, go to your recent chats, start a new call, or change your presence status. This feature is only available in Skype for Android (6.0+).
- Add a phone number to an existing contact: From your friends profile, select Add a phone number.
- More control over your data use: Choose whether to use WiFi or cellular to automatically download your newest photos – or choose not to.
The SMS functionality is a long time coming. You just need to have a Skype number with caller ID configured. However, it's only available in the US and will roll out slowly to all accounts in the coming weeks. Android users can also enjoy app shortcuts—long-press to get quick access to recent chats, new calls, and status. The new update should be live for everyone, so head to the Play Store. We also have this version on APK Mirror.
