Instagram nowadays is synonymous with three words: Stories, filters, and ads; and the first two are at the crux of the latest addition we spotted in the app. After allowing you to apply filters à la Snapchat while taking photos and videos for your Stories, Instagram has added the option to use those filters after the fact.

Say you have already recorded a cute video and you think it'd be elevated with some bunny ears, or you took a selfie that would look great with purple glitter all over, or you have a ridiculous GIF that could be made even more ludicrous with a large open mouth animation, you can make those edits now. (I hope you appreciate how tough it was to type that sentence with a straight face.) No more retaking your perfect video for the umpteenth time or resetting your magazine-worthy shot again to apply the filter beforehand. It can all be done after you've polished your content to the extreme.

The option started showing up a few days ago and appears to be available to most devices and app versions we've tested. To use it, simply load any photo or video in your Instagram Story and tap the smiley face icon with stars on the top (it's the first one to the right of the close button). This will take you to the filter picker where you can choose any animation and apply it.

The choices seem to be a bit more limited than filters for instantaneous shots, but there are a lot of classic ones full of glitter, sparkles, bunny ears, and more. I kid, I kid. There may be a couple of them that aren't actually that bad when you combine them with the correct photo.

To check this out, you can grab Instagram from the Play Store or APK Mirror — both the latest stable version (77) and beta version (78) are available to download there.