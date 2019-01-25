Firefox for Android is pretty great these days, and it's about to get a bit better. Firefox 65 just entered the beta channel, and it includes support for a long-awaited web feature — WebP images.

WebP is an image format developed by Google, and is based on the VP8 video codec used by WebM. It supports both lossy and lossless compression, making it a competitor to JPEG and PNG, respectively. Chrome has been able to view WebP images since 2011, but progress in Firefox has been slow-moving. At long last, WebP support is enabled by default, starting with the beta release of Firefox 65.

Left: Firefox 64 failing to load WebP images; Right: Firefox 65

You can view sample WebP images here. Firefox Beta 65 just started rolling out on the Play Store, so if you don't have it yet, you can grab it from APKMirror.