Friday is here and the last full week of January is almost over. As you head into the weekend, be sure to take a few minutes to browse through the app sales I have for you today — there's even a notable game, Zenge, in the free list.

Free

Apps

  1. HD Camera Pro : Best Camera HD Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. TODO New Missions :Gamy TODO list Professional App $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Quedo - Todo-List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. AFTERLIFE A.U.S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Mental Hospital IV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Mental Hospital V $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Sudoku : Cartoon [ VIP ] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. OneUI Dark- Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Handy GPS $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Coordinate Master $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. U-Count Professional | Traffic Loads $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. App Backup & Restore Pro $19.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. HDR Mood Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Portrait Sketch Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Water Reflection Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Invaders from Androidia $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Arithmagic - Math Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Candleman:find yourself $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Mars Power Industries - Space Colony Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Shattered State – A Cinematic VR Thriller $8.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Space Marshals $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Apocalipsis - Harry at the end of the world $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Balloons Pop PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Sleep Attack TD $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. The Wordies PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Abstract Gyro 2 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. XPERIA - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. [Substratum] Vacuum: P Black $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Dominion - Dark Retro Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Emperial Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Summer Dandelion Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Realistic Weather All Seasons Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days