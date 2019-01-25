Article Contents
Friday is here and the last full week of January is almost over. As you head into the weekend, be sure to take a few minutes to browse through the app sales I have for you today — there's even a notable game, Zenge, in the free list.
Free
Apps
- HD Camera Pro : Best Camera HD Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- TODO New Missions :Gamy TODO list Professional App $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Quedo - Todo-List $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- AFTERLIFE A.U.S $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Chess 3D Animation : Real Battle Chess 3D Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dragon Warriors : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amazing Taxi Simulator V2 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freebloks VIP $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- HEROES OF MAGIC-CARD BATTLE PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital V $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ORBB $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- I Monster Pro：Dark Dungeon Roguelike RPG Legends $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Little Stars 2.0 - Sci-fi Strategy Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon [ VIP ] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Vikings 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- OneUI Dark- Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Handy GPS $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Coordinate Master $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Custom Formulas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- U-Count Professional | Traffic Loads $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- App Backup & Restore Pro $19.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Filter Calculator PRO (RC, RL, LC, RLC) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro - music,equalizer,mp3,radio,3D $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Before After Cam Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HDR Mood Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Portrait Sketch Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Water Reflection Ad-Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AlmostTI - TI Calc Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Invaders from Androidia $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Arithmagic - Math Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Candleman:find yourself $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries - Space Colony Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered State – A Cinematic VR Thriller $8.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Marshals $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Apocalipsis - Harry at the end of the world $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Balloons Pop PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sleep Attack TD $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Beggar's Ride $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Wordies PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Abstract Gyro 2 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- XPERIA - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- [Substratum] Vacuum: P Black $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dominion - Dark Retro Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emperial Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Summer Dandelion Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Realistic Weather All Seasons Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- X Launcher Prime: With OS Style Theme & No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
