When Google Express re-launched in 2017 as a free service, it had two major retail partners — Walmart and Target. Both companies have a massive amount of stores across the United States, so Express became a great shopping tool as a result. However, Walmart seems to have been quietly removed from Express.

Visiting the former Walmart store page now simply shows a "Walmart is outside your delivery area." error message, even if you live in an area with a nearby Walmart store. The Twitter account for Express confirmed the removal, but did not provide further details.

Walmart is no longer on our website, sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. -TO — Google Express (@googleexpress) January 22, 2019

The removal of Walmart definitely cripples Google Express, but it's not a death blow. Target is still partnered with Express, and sells many of the same items that Walmart did, including groceries and other home goods. Costco also has groceries, if you have a membership.

It seems likely that Walmart left Google Express to draw customers to its own services. Walmart has been ramping up its store pickup option over the past few years, and the company also ships items online through Walmart.com and Jet.com. Hopefully Target doesn't follow in Walmart's footsteps, or Express could lose much of its appeal.