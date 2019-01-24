Today Vivo has revealed a new concept phone in the vein of yesterday's Meizu. The device, which only seems to go by the unimaginative name "APEX 2019 Concept Smartphone," isn't only Vivo's first 5G smartphone, it also eschews most modern design sensibilities. The APEX 2019 has "no openings, seams, or bezels," no front-facing camera, a proprietary magnetic power/data connector, and an in-display fingerprint sensor which covers nearly the entire screen.

Vivo's concept device might seem a bit whimsical, but last year's concept phone ended up being a herald for coming in-display fingerprint tech and mechanized cameras. The APEX 2019 might not hit the shelves of Amazon or your local electronics shop, but the ideas in it could come to other hardware this year.

The in-display fingerprint reader uses what Vivo is calling "Full-Display Fingerprint Scanning technology," lighting up just the area beneath your finger for the (presumably optical) sensor that spans most of the screen. Vivo imagines such technology could integrate the action of tapping an icon to open an app with the process of reading your fingerprint, effectively authenticating your every touch.

Like yesterday's Meizu Zero, the APEX 2019 doesn't have any buttons. Instead, pressure sensitive and capacitive-detecting sections of the frame are able to determine both the strength of your touch and its location. The now mostly ubiquitous USB Type-C port has been omitted and replaced by a rear-mounted "MagPort," which handles both power and data duties. No notch, no slider, and no openings mean no front-facing camera (unless Vivo has another in-display trick up its sleeves). Completing the lack of openings, the earpiece has been replaced by "Body SoundCasting," which vibrates the display to produce sound.

In more pedestrian concerns, specs are as expected for 2019: It has a Snapdragon 855 powering that 5G support, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — almost enough for Artem. Other hardware details such as screen specs, battery size, and camera particulars are unknown. Vivo also saw fit to include its own Jovi AI Assistant, a curiously specific inclusion on a concept device with no apparent launch date. Vivo plans to showcase the upcoming phone at this year's MWC, so we should have more to say about it in about a month.

When we asked our readers last year, a good chunk of you were happy with the concept of giving up a front-facing camera to escape the design compromises required to include it in a big-screen phone. Last year's Vivo concept device did manifest as a consumer product, if one only available in China, and the technology exhibited in it has already started to appear in other devices. The APEX 2019 probably won't be your next phone, but it might end up influencing it.