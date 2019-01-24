Over the weekend, a lot of you perked up your proverbial ears to a deal we posted about the Moto X4. Fry's was selling it for $189.99, which isn't a bad price. But here comes B&H to steal the thunder with an even better offer: use a $25 off coupon and you can have a Moto X4 for just $165. Yep, you read that right.

It's super easy. Just click on the coupon button right above the price and the site will automatically apply it to your cart. Then just check out and you're good to go. I won't bother rehashing the Moto X4's features again so soon after the other post, but you can read our review right here.

This deal has been valid for a couple of days now, but who knows how much longer it'll last. Keep in mind that it's only good for the black version, which is currently listed as back-ordered. B&H says it expects to have the phone back in stock on January 18. Have at it.