It's getting to be the time of year we'd expect a new Motorola G-series phone to appear, and look at that, Motorola Brazil just outed itself. The company posted product pages for the phones on its site, then quickly removed them. It was too late, though. Here are all the details.

Motorola will launch four versions of the phone: Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power. That's the international lineup, so the US may not get all four. The G7 and G7 Plus are the high-end phones, while the Play and Power seem destined for the bargain bin. We've got the specs below.

Moto G7

Specs SoC Snapdragon 632 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Display 6.24-inch 2,270x1,080 Battery 3,000mAh Camera 12+5MP rear, 8MP front Software Android Pie Measurements 157x75.3x7.92mm, 174 grams

Moto G7 Plus

Specs SoC Snapdragon 636 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Display 6.24-inch 2,270x1,080 Battery 3,000mAh Camera 12+5MP rear, 16MP front Software Android Pie Measurements 157x75.3x8.27mm, 172 grams

Moto G7 Play

Specs SoC Snapdragon 632 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Display 5.7-inch 1,512x720 Battery 3,000mAh Camera 13MP rear, 8MP front Software Android Pie Measurements 147.3x71.5x7.99mm, 149 grams

Moto G7 Power

Specs SoC Snapdragon 632 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Display 6.2-inch 1,512x720 Battery 5,000mAh Camera 12MP rear, 8MP front Software Android Pie Measurements 147.3x71.5x7.99mm, 149 grams

The G7 and G7 Plus both have smaller waterdrop notches (like the renders), but the cheaper phones have wider notches. All of them have Type-C connectors, and the fingerprint reader is on the back. Look for a Motorola announcement in the coming weeks.