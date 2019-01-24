Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD and our current source of information on all-things Nokia, revealed yesterday the Android 9 Pie update roadmap for the company's devices. True to what was promised there, the Nokia 5 (2017) is the first phone to get the OTA today.
HMD took the wraps off the Nokia 5 at MWC 2017. The device launched with Nougat, got updated to Oreo 8.0 last January, then 8.1 in March. With Pie, the Nokia 5 will have jumped two major OS versions. Midrange devices often get shafted with the update cycle, so we're happy to see Nokia keep its promise. But then again, that was the whole point of going with Android One, wasn't it?
It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Nokia 5 (2017) has just been updated to Android 9 Pie! Nokia Phones truly get better over time! pic.twitter.com/HbwKxilXc8
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 24, 2019
If you have a Nokia 5 (2017), you may need to be a bit patient for the OTA to reach all devices. Users who have gotten it show that the file size weighs more than 1600MB so you may need to twiddle your thumbs while it downloads. And those of you with a Nokia 8 and 8 Sirocco can keep pestering Juho for your update on Twitter — not that he'll answer.
