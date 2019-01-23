Folding phones are the future, according to Samsung and Royole. Whether you agree with that or not, they're coming soon, and Xiaomi has officially entered the field of play. In a Weibo post by the Chinese company's president Lin Bin, he has shared a video of him using the flexible device.

Professional leaker Ishan Agarwal drew attention to the video on Twitter, which you can watch below. In it, Bin is shown using what looks like a square-ish tablet, scrolling and tapping away. Before long, he rotates it 90 degrees and then folds both sides back to create a smaller phone-shaped form. It's a surprisingly polished-looking experience compared with what we've seen so far from Royole's developer model.

Look what it is! The Xiaomi Foldable Phone! This video was posted by Lin Bin, president of Xiaomi . Confirms what we saw in the video @evleaks posted earlier! This actually looks amazing and XIoami is looking for a name for it: Mi Mix Flex, Mi Dual Flex, etc. Thoughts?#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/F3y2jBkxrp — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 23, 2019

The accompanying text talks up the "world's first double folding phone" — since Samsung's product is expected to have just one fold line — and suggests Xiaomi could soon be ready for mass-production. Bin also invites readers to help come up with a name, offering examples such as Dual Flex and Mix Flex. The phone/tablet looks almost identical to the one leaked by Evan Blass earlier this month, below.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

Now we wait for further details to emerge. We'll likely find out what Samsung has up its flexible sleeve at its February 20th Unpacked event in San Francisco.