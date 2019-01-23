Meizu announces the Meizu zero, the world's first holeless phone. Pushing the boundaries of future flagship smartphones.

Zhuhai, 23rd January 2019 -- Meizu Technology Co., Ltd (Meizu) has officially introduced the Meizu zero, the world’s first holeless mobile phone. Building on the foundation of Meizu’s core R&D efforts over the last 15 years, zero harmonizes art and technology which sets new performance levels for Chinese smartphones.

In the upcoming 5G and IoT era, Meizu launches the world’s first holeless mobile phone, a true holeless design combined with superb craftsmanship, embracing the new norm of future Smartphones.

The Meizu zero is the world’s first holeless mobile phone, uniquely crafted from a three-dimensional ceramic unibody, a true holeless design with IP68 Certified Dust & Water Resistance. The device features a large capacity with Meizu’s patented Super mCharge Wireless; the Meizu zero is capable of achieving wireless charging at 18w. Meizu zero features Wireless USB exceeds the limit of transmission speed. Its groundbreaking mSound 2.0 In-screen Sound Technology, the zero can pump out full audio from its display, and combined with its Pressure Sensing Technology,

the Meizu zero offers an unprecedented design acts as a vision for future flagship smartphones.

Three Dimensional Ceramic Unibody Design Bringing the Future to the Present

Cutting-edge design is inherited in the DNA of Meizu’s corporate culture. Through the combination of innovation and superlative craftsmanship, the Meizu zero not only creates a new benchmark for flagship Smartphone, but also bringing the revolutionary technology from future to the present. The ceramic 3D unibody finish gives Meizu zero not only unrivaled standards of technical perfection but resembles the flawless beauty of a natural gemstone.

Meizu zero comes with the stunning 5.99-inch AMOLED display with ultra-high resolution to deliver incredibly vivid colors. The under-glass fingerprint sensor is capable of scanning fingerprints through its 2.5D glass panel, offering the ultimate convenience and absolutely stunning quality.

The world’s first holeless mobile phone with uninterrupted design

Striving for perfect design and the “less is more” minimalist style, Meizu zero comes with a true holeless design, striving for the highest possible degree of minimalism.

Thanks to the efforts our Technicians, Meizu zero features mSound 2.0 In-screen Sound Technology which allows the display to function like a speaker, by eliminating the earpiece notch, it brings in a true holeless screen. With optimized internal structure, premium audio materials, Meizu zero delivers outstanding sound quality and unmatched loudness level.

Adopting Pressure Sensing Technology and a built-in mEngine, Meizu zero has created the “Virtual Side Button” the power to turn on/off the phone and adjust the volume. With the mEngine 2.0 linear haptic engine, the “Virtual Side Button” on Meizu zero gives you the feeling and tactile feedback of a physical button.

True Wireless Data Transmission

Meizu features patent’s Super mCharge Wireless that employs intelligent internal chips; it offers a wireless charge at 18W and is able to significantly reduce the heat generation. The Meizu zero comes with a dedicated charging base, which makes your desk a user-friendly environment without having messy cables.

Attributed to the high speed of wireless USB 3.0. Meizu zero offers unrivalled transmission speed; with the high-efficient architecture design for wireless transmission, it allows you to transfer HD movie between devices at an incredible speed, pushing data transmission speed top the utmost.

IP68 Rating +eSIM+ Adaptive UI

With IP68 Certified Dust & Water Resistance, Meizu zero can withstand submersion under water for 30 minutes. To achieve a true uninterrupted design, the zero eliminated the SIM tray by adopting eSIM, with this digital management capability, users can efficiently manage multiple devices which significantly improving the user experience. With an adaptive UI, Meizu zero gives you a flexible layout system based on your needs; you can easily answer phone calls either horizontally or vertically.