Slowly but surely, HMD Global has been rolling out Android 9 Pie to its Nokia-branded phones. The Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1, 6.1 Plus, 5.1, 5.1 Plus, 8, and 8 Sirocco have all received Pie by now. If your Nokia device still doesn't have Pie, don't fret — HMD has laid out its update timeline for all remaining phones.
Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2019
Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, announced the timeline on Twitter. The Nokia 5 and 3.1 Plus should receive Pie before the end of the month, while the Nokia 6, 5.1, 3.1, and 2.1 will get it before the end of Q1 (March 31st). The Nokia 3 and 1 are last in line, and should receive Pie in "early Q2."
Notably absent from the update list is the Nokia 2, which was released in late 2017 and still hasn't received a stable Oreo build. It's rare for sub-$150 phones to receive any major updates at all, but it's still a shame to see.
