Android tablets aren't dead, but they have faded into the background as consumers instead buy larger and larger phones. The only Android tablets that sell in any appreciable volume are Amazon's mega-cheap Fire devices, and one of them is even more mega-cheap today. The Fire HD 8 is down $30 to a mere $50.

The HD 8 won't blow you away with its sheer speed or slick looks—it's a very okay tablet for reading, browsing the web, and running basic apps. Although, you won't have access to Google apps on the device without some hackery. Amazon's Fire OS is Android under the hood, but it's tied into all things Amazon instead of Google.

This tablet is usually a solid entry-level option at $80, but it's just $49.99 today (with Prime shipping). That's the same price as Amazon's smaller, slower 7-inch Fire tablet. It also has twice as much storage (16GB) as the small tablet. The 32GB upgrade is also on sale for $30 off, leaving it at $80. The HD 8 has Alexa built in and works with the Amazon Show Mode dock. Also, keep in mind these tablets have Amazon's "special offer" ads.