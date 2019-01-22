In a truly red letter day, Target has announced that it is, finally, going to support contactless payments at checkout. Long, long overdue, this news obviously means that you can use Google, Samsung, and Apple Pay, as well as NFC cards, at the payment terminals.
About a year ago, the retailer launched Target Wallet, which allowed customers to add their REDcards to the main app to make checkout faster — this feature joined other staples like Cartwheel for coupons. Even though the terminals themselves supported NFC, Target opted to disable it in order to push REDcards.
It's not all roses and rainbows, though. At this point in time, you still cannot add your RED debit or credit card to Google, Samsung, or Apple Pay. So if you still want to save your 5%, you're going to have to stick with the plastic or Target Wallet. Hopefully, we'll see this resolved soon.
