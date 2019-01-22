Following the Gear S3's substantial Tizen update, Samsung has begun rolling out a update to the Gear S Plugin that's delivering a few changes for its Galaxy Wearable smartphone app. The update delivers a variety of new features and fixes, including a new tab for previewing watch faces and the ability to toggle more settings from the user's phone.
The update, which many users began receiving over-the-air early on January 22, brings a tab to the app where users can preview what various styles of watch face will look like on their device - many will still want to test the appearance on their actual watch, of course, but it makes the process of browsing simpler.
Watch face preview tab.
Additionally, users can now toggle more watch settings from their phone (settings menus shown in the images below), and in the advanced settings it's now possible to remap the home button double-tap to trigger a specific app.
New settings (left) and advanced settings (right) after update.
A few annoyances were also fixed with the update - several users are reporting on Reddit that you can now get rid of the persistent Gear notification that consistently popped up on paired phones by long pressing and disabling them. The original Reddit poster, Michael Zhong, also noted that the update fixed the widget section, which previously wasn't allowing some users to delete or add new widgets. Unfortunately, there still seem to be ongoing issues with the remote mode for Spotify.
If you haven't received the update yet, you can look for it via the Google Play Store in the widget below, or find it on APK Mirror. Let us know in the comments if you received the update and have noticed any other noteworthy changes.
- Thanks:
- Michael
