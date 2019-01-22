The larger 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display is currently marked down to $99 at certain Walmart stores. That's down from an original price of $250 and is a whole $51 lower than last week's $150 deal at Costco. While the Walmart website still lists it at $180, BrickSeek shows the discounted price. About half the locations around me show availability at $99, with units in stock. This deal may not last too long, though, so you'll want to rush to the nearest Walmart if you're interested in getting one.

The Smart Display is well-reviewed, with Ryne praising the screen quality and versatility. I currently use a smaller Home Hub and I'm interested to see how the larger 10-inch screen will affect my daily usage (if I can snag one). Keep in mind that there isn't always feature parity between the Home Hub and other smart displays. You can read about the differences between the two types of smart displays here.