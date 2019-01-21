It's definitely hard to keep up with all the different quick charging technologies. Most flagships use Qualcomm Quick Charge, some (like the Pixels) use USB-PD, and a few others use custom tech like OnePlus Dash Charge. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 is over a year old at this point, but for one reason or another, most devices have stuck with QC 3.0.

Without further ado, here is the list of all the hardware that uses QC 4/4+:

Razer Phone (4+)

ZTE Nubia Z17 (4+)

ZTE Nubia Z18 (4+)

BQ Aquaris X2 (4+)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (4+)

Smartisan R1 (4+)

HTC U12 Plus (4+)

LG G7 ThinQ (4)

CAT S61 (4)

Xiaomi Mi 8 (4+)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition (4+)

Xiaomi Mi A2 (4+)

Pocophone F1 (4+)

LG V40 (4)

Razer Phone 2 (4+)

ZTE Axon Pro 9 (4+)

AGM X3 (4+)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro (4+)

Qiku N7 Pro (4+)

With our latest update, we see more phones from familiar names: LG's V40, the Razer Phone 2, ZTE's new Axon Pro 9, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Mi A2, and the Pocophone F1. We've also got a couple of random brands (AGM, Qiku) you probably haven't heard of showing up in here. If you're wondering where Google's Pixel 3 phones are: they utilize the USB Power Delivery specification and do not have Qualcomm Quick Charge compatibility certification.