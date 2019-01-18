Article Contents
It's Friday, so here are some app sales to help you get through the rest of the week. I hope you like free wallpapers, because that's mostly what today's list is... seriously, so many wallpapers.
Free
Apps
- Decoy PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pop Cards: AP Math $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Correlate - Symptoms Diary And Habits Tracker Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Lock Pro : Power Button Savior $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Concealed Carry Laws $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MSafe - Pro $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speccy Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timestamp - GPS Camera PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Legend of the Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Defense of Egypt TD Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pichon: The Bouncy Bird - Cute Puzzle Platformer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Solar 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Canyon Capers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Diamo XL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Slenderman 2018 the 8 notes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Snakes and ladders king - 2018 (Ad free) $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Timmy's Learning New Skills $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonderland : Little Mermaid $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slider Mania Animals Pro (Puzzles) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slider Mania Wonders Pro (Puzzles) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Beast Towers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AzPack - WAStickerApps - Stickers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Barcelona Wallpapers PRO 4K Spain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Budapest Wallpapers PRO 4K Hungary Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Abandoned Wallpapers 4K PRO Abandoned Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Wallpapers 4K PRO Football HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hype Wallpapers 4K PRO Hype Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Los Angeles Wallpapers 4K PRO Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minimalism™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minimal™️ Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Puppy Wallpapers 4K PRO Puppy Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volcano Wallpapers 4K PRO Lava Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- White Wallpapers 4K PRO White Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Yellow Wallpapers 4K PRO Yellow Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Art Wallpapers 4K PRO - Art HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cup Mugs Wallpapers 4K PRO( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pink Wallpapers 4K PRO Pink Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pug Wallpapers 4K Pro Pug Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rain Wallpapers 4K PRO Rain Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Red Wallpapers 4K Red Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tattoo Wallpapers 4K PRO Tattoo Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tech Wallpapers 4K PRO Tech Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wallpapers for Boys 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wine Wallpapers 4K PRO Wine Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- VidTrim Pro - Video Editor $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn Italian - Language Learning Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Korean - Language & Grammar Learning Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Apex Launcher Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Brea keven Point multiple products Business $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fast Burst Camera $3.72 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ReactionLab 2 $3.79 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mobile Observatory - Astronomy $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pdf Tool - Merge, Split, Watermark, Encrypt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pencil Sketch Ad-Free $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Mail Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro NES Pro - NES Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Age of Civilizations Asia $2.09 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Preposition Master Pro - Learn English $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Addition Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- To the Edge of the Sky - Premium $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Crush PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Objects Finding Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Haunted Legends.The Undertaker $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minaurs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paranormal Pursuit $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show 7 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puppet Show: Lost Town $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Realpolitiks Mobile $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Light Story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weird Park: Scary Tales. Hidden object game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Keepers: Last Resort $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circulus - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MIUI CARBON - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Autumn Leaf Fall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dynasty - Retro Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Christmas Snowfall Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seashore Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments