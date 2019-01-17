Team17 is probably best known for its Worms franchise, but it's also the publisher of titles like Sheltered and The Escapists. Never a company to sit on its laurels, Team17 has announced today that The Escapists 2 is coming to mobile under the moniker The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout. It's slated for release on January 31st, which means it will be available for download in only 13 days. If you're eager to get your hands on the sequel, the listing is already available on the Play Store so that fans can pre-register for the release.
The Escapists is a line of games that offer a prison escape sandbox where you get to form strategies to then put them to the test to see if your prison breaking skills are up to snuff. Paying attention to guard schedules, stealing the items necessary for escape, and dodging contraband detectors is all part of the fun. Of course The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout adds in a few new elements on top of the tried and true gameplay of the original, which means you can expect various new prisons to escape from, more craftable items, and the addition of local multiplayer.
- Five, handpicked sandbox prisons to escape from! Break out from minimum security penitentiaries like Centre Perks or for the more hardened criminals Rattlesnake Springs!
- Local multiplayer for up to 4 players
- New ways to escape
- Customise your con with new customisations to create your perfect prisoner
- Buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape!
- Put the craft in crafty! Scheme, sneak and traverse through prison life. Forge friendships, pull the wool over guards’ eyes as you use your skills and wits to plot your escape!
- Blend in to bust out, prison life is filled with routine, make sure you attend roll call, clock in for your job and remain under the radar! If you have the time, learn a hobby or even join a band...
The Escapists 2 has been available on consoles and PC since 2017, so its late arrival on Android shouldn't come with too many surprises. Plenty of reviews are already out there if you're interested to read up on what to expect, though from what I've seen it would seem it's considered just as good as the first release, if not a little more polished and streamlined. Once it officially launches on the 31st, we'll have a better idea of how the port was handled, but if history is any indication of quality, then we should all be golden.
