The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout Plans Mobile Escape

Breaking out on iOS and Android on the 31st January

Teaser trailer: https://youtu.be/nM0Sh1APiqs

UK, 17th January 2019 – Team17, a global games label, creative partner and developer of independent, premium video games and developer Mouldy Toof Studios are excited to announce that The Escapists 2 will be getting a mobile release soon, with the forthcoming launch of The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout.

Previously released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchTM and PC, mobile fans will be able to experience the ultimate prison escape game when it releases on the 31st January. The game is now available to pre-order on iOS from the App Store whilst Android owners are pre-register via the Google Play Store.

Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options and jump into The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!

Unite with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer. By working together, you will be able to create even more elaborate and daring plans!

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout features:

Five, handpicked sandbox prisons to escape from! Break out from minimum security penitentiaries like Centre Perks or for the more hardened criminals Rattlesnake Springs!

Local multiplayer for up to 4 players

New ways to escape

Customise your con with new customisations to create your perfect prisoner

Buy, barter and beat your way to acquiring the much-needed items to create dozens of crafting combinations to aid your escape!

Put the craft in crafty! Scheme, sneak and traverse through prison life. Forge friendships, pull the wool over guards’ eyes as you use your skills and wits to plot your escape!

Blend in to bust out, prison life is filled with routine, make sure you attend roll call, clock in for your job and remain under the radar! If you have the time, learn a hobby or even join a band...

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout will be available to download from the App Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore on the 31st January for just £6.99/$6.99/6,99 € and is currently available to purchase for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC.

To keep up to date with all the information on The Escapists 2 please like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and join us on Discord.